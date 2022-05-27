Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (ABC, ADSK, AEO, AGI, AIR, ALA, AMBA, AMED, AMH, AMP)

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $245.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $260.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $242.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $136.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $131.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $275.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $415.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $101.00.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.10 ($5.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $700.00 to $725.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $221.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $330.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$159.00 to C$155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $8.00 to $9.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $258.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has a mkt perform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.50 to C$84.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $590.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $615.00 to $590.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $503.00 to $543.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $650.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $570.00 to $550.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.60 ($17.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $67.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,850 ($48.45) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $191.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $88.00 to $59.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($45.21) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25.

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($71.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €17.30 ($18.40) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $44.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $84.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kistos (LON:KIST) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €102.30 ($108.83) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $18.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $122.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $121.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $164.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $85.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $27.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($228.72) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$140.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$153.00 to C$152.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $700.00 to $620.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.14). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $13.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$102.00 to C$103.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$25.50.

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.50.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $470.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $455.00 to $475.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$1.30.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $51.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $208.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $230.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $225.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $325.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $235.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $239.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$8.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $225.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $160.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $168.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $410.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $200.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $405.00 to $194.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $320.00 to $210.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $405.00 to $194.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.