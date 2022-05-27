Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (ABC, ADSK, AEO, AGI, AIR, ALA, AMBA, AMED, AMH, AMP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $245.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $260.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $242.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $136.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $131.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $275.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $415.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $101.00.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.10 ($5.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $700.00 to $725.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $221.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $330.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$159.00 to C$155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $8.00 to $9.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $258.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has a mkt perform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.50 to C$84.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $590.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $615.00 to $590.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $503.00 to $543.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $650.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $570.00 to $550.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.60 ($17.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $67.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,850 ($48.45) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $191.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $88.00 to $59.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($45.21) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25.

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($71.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €17.30 ($18.40) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $44.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $84.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kistos (LON:KIST) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €102.30 ($108.83) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $18.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $122.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $121.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $164.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $85.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $27.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($228.72) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$140.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$153.00 to C$152.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $700.00 to $620.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.14). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $13.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$102.00 to C$103.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$25.50.

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.50.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $470.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $455.00 to $475.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$1.30.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $51.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $208.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $230.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $225.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $325.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $235.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $239.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$8.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $225.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $160.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $168.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $410.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $200.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $405.00 to $194.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $320.00 to $210.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $405.00 to $194.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

