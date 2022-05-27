Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 27th (ABDN, AUTO, AV, BEZ, CODX, CRE, DLG, ELY, EXPN, FGP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 27th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.24) price target on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 4,650 ($58.51) price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,550 ($32.09) target price on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 770 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.60) target price on the stock.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on the stock.

