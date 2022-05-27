Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 27th (AAWW, AN, ATDRY, ATO, AUTO, BOOT, BSX, DML, DNN, DXC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 27th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 601 ($7.56) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 516 ($6.49).

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. Stock outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting GBS segment revenues. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical issues. Also, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall performance.”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €10.70 ($11.38) price target on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a buy rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 574 ($7.22) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 617 ($7.76).

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teva Q1 earnings were in line while sales missed estimates. Teva faces challenges like generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, Teva is seeing continued growth of Austedo prescriptions and market share growth for Ajovy. With improving operational efficiencies and significant debt reduction, the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. Though Teva continues to resolve opioid-related litigations state-by-state and expects to reach a nationwide settlement for all states before the end of 2022, these litigations remain an overhang on the stock. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $475.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $400.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

