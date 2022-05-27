Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,684,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 173,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

