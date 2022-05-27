Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $88.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

