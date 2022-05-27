Eric Singer Sells 80,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98.

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 665,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,417. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 588,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

