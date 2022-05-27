Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 33,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

