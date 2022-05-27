EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESLOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. 43,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

