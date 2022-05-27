Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETD. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 8,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

