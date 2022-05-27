Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

