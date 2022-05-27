EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $47,908.53 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,343. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

