Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Up 111.1% in May

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evo Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Evo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Evo Acquisition by 19.4% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $380,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

