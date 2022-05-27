Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.32.
EVGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evogene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.
Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
