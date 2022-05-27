Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.50 ($27.13) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.39 ($34.45).

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.76 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €24.75 ($26.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,099 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

