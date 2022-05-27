Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in May

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.
EXXRF traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. Exor has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.
About Exor
