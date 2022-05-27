Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 153,170 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

