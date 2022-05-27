Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPN. Citigroup cut Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.59) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,316 ($41.73).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,648 ($33.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,782.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,071.78. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,436 ($30.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($46.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

