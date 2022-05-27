Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €17.50 ($18.62) to €21.00 ($22.34) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

