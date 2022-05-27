Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €17.50 ($18.62) to €21.00 ($22.34) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.
Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.