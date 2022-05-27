Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$855.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$701.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,271. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$493.00 and a one year high of C$716.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$676.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$628.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

