Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.34.

NYSE FTCH opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

