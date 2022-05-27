Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $432,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

