Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Releases Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,950 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 249.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 626,220 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $6,115,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $12,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

