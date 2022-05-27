Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
