Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 117.1% in May

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the April 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,267. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $517.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

