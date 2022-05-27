Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

