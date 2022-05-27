Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

FATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of NYSE:FATH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,805. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $744,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.