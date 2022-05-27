Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 64,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,742. Fathom has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $147.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fathom will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fathom by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

