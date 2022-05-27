Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,271. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

