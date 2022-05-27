Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 971 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 405,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,324,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 565,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

