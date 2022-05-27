FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $330.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $330.00 price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,114. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $318.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

