Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in May

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 227,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

FEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.