Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,651,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.02. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

