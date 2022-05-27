FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will report $36.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $179.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $194.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $288.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 121,582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 160,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 94,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after buying an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

