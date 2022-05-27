Financial Analysis: Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Blockchain and MIND Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 114.91%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Blockchain and MIND Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology $23.11 million 0.54 -$15.09 million ($1.30) -0.69

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology -65.28% -717.17% -36.48%

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats MIND Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. and changed its name to MIND Technology, Inc. in August 2020. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

