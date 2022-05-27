Financial Analysis: Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Elio Motors has a beta of 14.13, suggesting that its share price is 1,313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elio Motors and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 1 2 0 0 1.67

Proterra has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elio Motors and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 5.77 -$250.01 million ($5.52) -1.14

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29%

About Elio Motors (Get Rating)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

