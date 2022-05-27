Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of FISI opened at $27.71 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $423.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

