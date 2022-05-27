Financial Institutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 62.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.