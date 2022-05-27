Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.22.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $517,223 in the last three months.

FTT stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.31. 22,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,211. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$29.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

