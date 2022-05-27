First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.41 Million

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report sales of $92.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the highest is $95.12 million. First Foundation reported sales of $71.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.10 million to $387.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.04 million, with estimates ranging from $404.10 million to $447.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

