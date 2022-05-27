First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average is $248.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.27. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $274.00.
About First National Bank Alaska
