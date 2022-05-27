First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

