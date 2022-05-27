First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FSFG opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.