First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
FSWA remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Friday. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.
First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
