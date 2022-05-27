First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FSWA remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Friday. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

