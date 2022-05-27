First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.