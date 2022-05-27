First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 101.7% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 126,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period.

Shares of IFV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,904. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

