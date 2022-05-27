First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 110.4% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the April 30th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

FEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,410. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

