First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 819,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $1,195,000.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $15.60 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.