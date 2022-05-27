First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the April 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.57 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.028 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.