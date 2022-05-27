First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNLC opened at $31.24 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

