First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNX opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

